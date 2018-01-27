Scottish League Two
Elgin0Stenhousemuir0

Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Trialist
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Eadie
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Allan
  • 6McGovern
  • 7Smith
  • 10Cameron
  • 8Reilly
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9McLeish

Substitutes

  • 12Dodd
  • 14Elbouzedi
  • 15McHardy
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Bronsky
  • 18Ferguson
  • 21Waters

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 9Halleran
  • 8Ferry
  • 6Marsh
  • 10Murray
  • 11Cook
  • 7McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 12Gilmour
  • 14Scott
  • 15Ferns
  • 16McMenamin
  • 17McMinn
Referee:
Mat Northcroft

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose2313643223945
2Peterhead20142453233044
3Stenhousemuir21106535251036
4Annan Athletic228862517832
5Stirling2094737261131
6Elgin219483336-331
7Berwick2064101433-1922
8Clyde203982333-1018
9Edinburgh City2144131532-1716
10Cowdenbeath2017121029-1910
