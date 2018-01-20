Scottish Gossip: Docherty, Rangers, Hamilton, Naismith, Celtic, Stokes

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers will attempt to thrash out a deal to sign midfielder Greg Docherty over the weekend - but only if they meet Hamilton Accies' asking price. The clubs have held negotiations with Accies determined to receive their £600,000 valuation of the player. (Daily Record)

Dundee manager Neil McCann has confirmed Celtic are among the clubs keen on signing defender Jack Hendry. However, McCann has warned interested parties they will have to dig deep to prise Hendry away from Dens Park. (Daily Record)

Hibernian are preparing to let striker Anthony Stokes leave Easter Road for nothing. Hibs manager Neil Lennon has reportedly lost patience with Stokes following recent off-field incidents. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says he did speak to Steven Naismith before the former Rangers forward sealed his loan deal to Hearts. "I talked to Steven, but we were concentrating on the guys we have brought in," says Murty. "Did we make a bid? No. We were looking at lots of players, so the guys we have brought in were those guys we targeted as must haves." (Scottish Sun)

Derek McInnes has confirmed midfielder Kenny McLean could play his last game for Aberdeen against former club St Mirren. McLean, who has already told McInnes he won't extend a contract which expires at the end of the season, has been linked with a £500,000 move to Norwich City.(Scottsh Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he is ready to throw new signing Steven Naismith in at the deep end in the Edinburgh derby Scottish Cup clash at Tynecastle tomorrow. "There's no point in trying to get him in before this game and then keeping him back," says Levein. (Scottish Sun, print edition)