Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers v Glentoran is called off
The Irish Premiership match between Carrick Rangers and Glentoran has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Saturday's other five top flight fixtures are going ahead as planned.
With one-from-bottom Carrick idle, basement side Ballinamallard will have the chance to eat into the four-point gap at the foot of the table.
The Mallards, who have won just once in the league this term, travel to take on Warrenpoint Town.
The big Premiership clash of the day sees second-placed Coleraine host leaders Crusaders.
In the Championship, Dergview's match against Loughgall has been postponed and rearranged for Tuesday night.
|Danske Bank Irish Premiership - Saturday 20 January (15:00 GMT)
|Radio Ulster coverage and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Ards
|v
|Ballymena Utd
|Carrick Rangers
|OFF
|Glentoran
|Cliftonville
|v
|Dungannon Swifts
|Coleraine
|v
|Crusaders
|Linfield
|v
|Glenavon
|Warrenpoint Town
|v
|Ballinamallard Utd