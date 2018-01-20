Nathaniel MG Cup final & non-league round up

Nathaniel MG Cup final

Saturday, 20 January

Cardiff Metropolitan v The New Saints (17:15 GMT): The first silverware of the season is up for grabs at Park Avenue as Cardiff Met face record winners and holders The New Saints on Saturday evening.

Scott Ruscoe has the chance to win his first trophy as Saints manager, having taken over the Welsh Premier League champions when Craig Harrison left after five and a half years in charge to join Hartlepool in May 2017.

"This is my first final as a manger of a football club," Ruscoe told the Welsh Premier League.

"Obviously I've won it as a player and an assistant and so on in previous years, but to win it for the first time as a manager would be very special, so I'm massively looking forward to the game to see how my team perform."

Cardiff Met midfielder Charlie Corsby says his side are confident they can cause an upset against the favourites.

"The New Saints are a wonderful footballing side, they're always an absolute joy to play against because they test you, they pull you around, they're difficult to contain, but we know that we have the players in our squad to go and really cause TNS some problems," he said.

"I have absolutely no doubt that the boys who step onto the pitch for that game will be capable of going out there and winning the final."

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 20 January

Merthyr Town v Kettering

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Tadcaster Albion v Colwyn Bay

Orchard Welsh Women's Premier League

Sunday, 21 January

Caldicot Town v Caernarfon Town Women

Cardiff Metropolitan Ladies v Llandudno Ladies

Rhyl Ladies v Port Talbot Town Ladies