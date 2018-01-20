Ghanaian duo Majeed Waris and David Accam on the move

Ghana forward Majeed Waris has signed for FC Porto on loan from French side Lorient

Ghana internationals Majeed Waris and David Accam have joined Portuguese giants FC Porto and Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union respectively.

Waris, 26, joins Porto on loan until the end of the season from French second division side Lorient, and plans to fight "for the jersey", rather than for individual "glory".

"I'm not here for personal glory. I am very happy and ready to give everything I have so that the club can succeed and win trophies," he told the club website.

Waris, who has previously played in Sweden, Russia and Turkey, hopes to develop a good connection with the other forwards at the club, including Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar, Mali's Moussa Marega and Yacine Brahimi of Algeria.

"They are fantastic players; they pretty much score all the time.

"I am also here to help the team score more goals and win. We can probably score a few more goals together," said Waris, who has the option to join Porto on a permanent deal.

"That is the most important thing: not who scores, but that we do it together."

Top scorer in Sweden in the 2012 season after scoring 23 goals for BK Hacken, Waris also produced 24 goals in 72 games for Lorient.

Despite an international career blighted by injury, Waris has won 25 caps for Ghana and has four goals.

Waris' compatriot and fellow product of Ghana's 'Right to Dream' academy, David Accam, has swapped Chicago Fire for MLS rivals Philadelphia Union in a $1.2 million deal.

Accam, who had been linked with a return to Europe, opted for the Union after three seasons with the Fire, where he scored 33 goals and produced 15 assists in 78 appearances.

He finished last season with 14 goals and eight assists.

"David possesses electrifying speed and skill to go along with a nose for goal comparable to the very best in MLS. We believe him to be a perfect fit as we continue to build our attacking corps," said Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart.

Capped nine times by Ghana, Accam moved to MLS in 2015 as a designated player after spending the previous three seasons at Swedish club Helsingborgs IF.