Shaun Tuton: Barnsley forward rejoins FC Halifax on loan

Shaun Tuton is the fourth player to leave Barnsley on loan since the transfer window opened

FC Halifax have re-signed striker Shaun Tuton on loan from Championship club Barnsley for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old began his career with the Shaymen, scoring 10 goals in the National League before moving to Oakwell in February 2016.

He has not appeared in a first-team game for the Tykes since April of that year and had loan spells at Grimsby and Barrow last season.

Tuton could make his second Halifax debut at Bromley on 27 January.

