Rangers: Graeme Murty planning further signings this month

Rangers manager Graeme Murty wants to make further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes.

Murty has already signed defender Russell Martin, midfielders Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy and striker Jason Cummings this month.

Michael O'Halloran and Andy Halliday also returned from loan spells, but Murty has not finished his recruitment work.

"I wouldn't say our business was completed as yet," he said.

"But I wouldn't like to say how many are maybe going out or coming in at this stage."

Rangers made contact with Hamilton Academical about midfielder Greg Docherty, although no deal has been agreed as yet, and had a bid for Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones rejected.

Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena has also left Rangers to return home on loan and join Cruz Azul, who are managed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha.

"I am happy, the people who have come in have added, the guys who have come back in from their loan clubs have contributed as well and the atmosphere around the squad is really positive," Murty said.

"We have variety in our attack, we have more strength and depth in the attacking areas and also people who are hungry to come to a big club and push the group forward, which is always good.

"Now we have competition for places, which is always a fantastic headache for any manager to have.

"You don't want to bring too many in that you can disrupt the group, you don't want to bring too many in so that you are too heavy, but I would like to have options all over the pitch and I would like to have competitions."

Murty said the focus of this month's recruitment was on players who know Scottish football and understand the demands that come with playing for the Ibrox club.

Strength of character was also one of the attributes the manager and director of football Mark Allen prioritised.

"The first and only criteria as far as I am concerned is that they have to be a good player," Murty said.

"Then they have to add to what we already have and knowing the Scottish game or knowing the environment here was one of the things we talked about.

"They have to understand what it means to play at this football club, they have to have the character to go and perform on the biggest of stages.

"If you look at someone like Jason Cummings, he is a very confident guy who backs his own ability.

"He is not going to be someone who misses chances and then hides. He is going to want the ball all the time.

"Those are some of the things we look at and we try to add a mixture, so the mix within the group is positive. Business is ongoing."