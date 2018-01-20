Hibernian: Former Hearts defender Faycal Rherras signs on loan

Faycal Rherras has joined Hibs on loan just eight months after leaving Tynecastle

Hibernian have signed former Hearts left-back Faycal Rherras on loan from Belgian club Mechelen, subject to international clearance.

The 24-year-old, who has one cap for Morocco, spent a season at Tynecastle before leaving in May.

Rherras said: "I know the game here and enjoyed it a lot, especially as I know the city of Edinburgh well.

"The atmosphere at Easter Road in last year's derby was something special. It left a big impression on me."

Rherras joined Hearts from Sint-Truiden in June 2016 and made 23 appearances for the Tynecastle club.

Since returning to his homeland in Belgium, he has featured in only 10 games for Mechelen and he has moved to Easter Road until the end of the season.

Lewis Stevenson is the current Hibs left-back and Faycal Rherras will provide back-up

"My goal is to try and play as much as possible," Rherras said.

"The squad here is good, but I would like to try my best to help the team during my time here and I can do that best by playing on the pitch."

Hibs manager Neil Lennon wants Rherras to provide back-up for Lewis Stevenson at left-back.

Rherras becomes Lennon's third signing of the January transfer window,,after Jamie Maclaren and goalkeeper Scott Bain, with Hibs facing Hearts in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Tynecastle on Sunday.

"Faycal is a very good player to be bringing into the squad,and brings with him a wealth of experience," Lennon said.

"His previous experience in Scotland will no doubt be a positive as he knows what to expect from the league.

"We were looking to get some cover in at full-back and Faycal comes in to provide strong competition, which can only be good for the squad."