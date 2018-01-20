Premier League results: Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd win
Arsenal dismantled Crystal Palace 4-1 while Chelsea saw off Brighton 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Gunners were without forward Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to join Manchester United, but were 4-0 up after 22 minutes.
Eden Hazard was the star man for Chelsea, scoring twice as the Blues won their first league game of 2018.
Second-placed United eked out a 1-0 win over Burnley, Anthony Martial with the goal, and moved to within nine points of leaders Manchester City, who face Newcastle in the late game (17:30 GMT).
Paul Lambert made the ideal start as Stoke City boss, guiding the Potters out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield, courtesy of Joe Allen and Mame Biram Diouf.
Oumar Niasse rescued a point for Everton against West Brom, but the game was overshadowed by a serious injury for Toffees midfielder James McCarthy, who was taken off on a stretcher.
Jamie Vardy's penalty and a Riyad Mahrez goal saw Leicester City continue Watford's miserable league run.
And West Ham drew 1-1 with Bournemouth, Ryan Fraser's 71st-minute opener for the Cherries cancelled out 69 seconds later by Javier Hernandez.
In the Championship, leaders Wolves saw their 13-game unbeaten run ended by Nottingham Forest, while Millwall won a seven-goal thriller with Leeds.
In the Scottish Cup, Celtic put five past Brechin, Motherwell overcame Hamilton 2-0 and Highland League side Brora Rangers reached the last 16 for the first time by beating East Fife.