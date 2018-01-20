BBC Sport - Stoke 2-0 Huddersfield: David Wagner says 'aggressive' Potters deserved win
Aggressive Stoke deserved win - Wagner
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says his side were limited offensively by an "aggressive" Stoke City as the Terriers lost 2-0 at the Bet365 Stadium.
