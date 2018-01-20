Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says his side were limited offensively by an "aggressive" Stoke City as the Terriers lost 2-0 at the Bet365 Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT (23:50 in Scotland) on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.