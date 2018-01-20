Saturday's Premier League round-up

Arsenal dismantled Crystal Palace 4-1 while Chelsea saw off Brighton 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Manchester United eked out a 1-0 win over Burnley and moved to within nine points of Manchester City.

Paul Lambert's Stoke beat Huddersfield 2-0 - and Leicester saw off Watford by the same scoreline.

West Ham and Bournemouth drew 1-1, as did Everton and West Brom in a game overshadowed by a serious injury for Toffees midfielder James McCarthy.