Cyrille Regis: Football pays tribute after death of former England international

Cyrille Regis: Premier League clubs pay tribute with minute's applause

Football paid tribute to Cyrille Regis on Saturday with a minute's applause at Premier League games and players wearing black armbands.

Regis, a pioneer for black footballers, died aged 59 on Sunday.

He played for several clubs including West Brom, Coventry and Aston Villa, and won five England caps.

It is understood the Premier League took the decision after a request from the Professional Footballers' Association.

Prior to the Premier League's announcement, there had been criticism over the lack of a unified tribute to Regis.

Regis was also remembered at a number Football League grounds including Molineux where another of his former clubs, Wolves, hosted Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

His funeral will take place on 30 January.