Scottish Cup: Brora Rangers' Jamie Duff eyes Highland derby ahead of Old Firm

Brora Rangers centre-half Jamie Duff is not as enthusiastic as some of his team-mates about facing the Old Firm in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Highland League side are in this stage of the draw for the first time.

"Maybe an all-Highland League - Cove are playing Formartine and maybe we can get one of them," he told BBC Scotland.

"Obviously we have a few Celtic and Rangers fans who would like one of them down at Ibrox or Parkhead and that would be good too."

Brora are sitting seventh - behind Cove and Formartine - in the Highland League table but caused the shock of the fourth round so far by beating League One side East Fife in Methil.

Ross Tokely's side have reached the fifth round - the draw is made on Sunday after the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian - without conceding a goal.

"We had confidence going into the game having beaten Stranraer down there - it was a tough game," said former Scotland Under-21 defender Duff, who started his career at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and joined Brora from Elgin City in 2016.

James Forrest (right) scored Celtic's opening goal against Brechin City

"You look at the League One table and Stranraer are above East Fife, so we knew that, if we turned up and they underestimated us, and I think they maybe did at times, we knew we would have another shock.

"With four teams getting this far in the competition, it shows the Highland League is a good standard."

Holders Celtic returned from the Premiership's winter break in goalscoring form with a 5-0 win over Brechin City.

Forrest not thinking of treble

But Scotland winger James Forrest insisted that Brendan Rodgers' side were not thinking yet of completing another domestic treble.

"We've already won one cup and are doing well in the league, so we wanted to kick on and it's a perfect start and we're into the next round," said the scorer of Celtic's opening goal against the Championship's bottom side.

"We scored a few goals and kept a clean sheet and we're just looking forward to whoever we get in the next round.

"We just need to take every game as it comes and won't start thinking about the final yet."

Morton's Quitongo happy to show off

Celtic are among the "big teams" Jai Quitongo is hoping to be paired with after scoring Greenock Morton's winner in their 2-1 win away to Championship rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

Mark O'Hara fired Dundee into a 2-1 lead in their draw with Inverness Caledonian Thistle

The 20-year-old striker came off the bench, having just returned from injury, but revealed that father Jose, the former Hearts and Hamilton Accies winger, was not there to see it.

"He doesn't come to the away games - he's only a big-game supporter," he joked.

"I am sure he will be delighted at home, but my mum, my girlfriend and best mate were here and it's always good to show off in front of them."

Dundee face Highland test - O'Hara

Top-flight Dundee face a difficult replay away to in-form Inverness Caledonian Thistle if they are to make the fifth round, but midfielder Mark O'Hara is confident they can beat the side sitting sixth in the second tier.

"They've got a lot of experience at Premiership level in their team and some great new signings, so their league position is a bit false and they're coming together well now," said the scorer of Dundee's second goal.

"It was never going to be an easy game and I'm sure it will be just as difficult up there.

"This time last year, we struggled in our first game back, so we're hoping that, after a couple more games under our belt, we'll be a lot sharper and good to go."