BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Coleraine comeback denies Crues in top-two tussle

Coleraine comeback denies Crues in top-two tussle

  • From the section Irish

Coleraine fight back from two goals down to clinch a 3-3 draw with leaders Crusaders in a thrilling top-two encounter at the Showgrounds.

The dismissal of captain Colin Coates proved costly for the Crues as the Bannsiders capitalised on the extra man.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter reflected on the dramatic duel.

Top videos

Video

Coleraine comeback denies Crues in top-two tussle

  • From the section Irish
Video

Premier League clubs pay tribute to Regis

Video

Mourinho & Wenger on Sanchez latest

Video

Guardiola delighted after return to winning ways

Video

Mourinho complements Burnley after 'hard' game

Video

Everton players know they didn't perform - Allardyce

Video

Conte happy with 'important' Chelsea win

Video

Silverware would be 'big step' for Spurs - Eriksen

Top Stories