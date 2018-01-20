BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Glendinning gives Ards win over Sky Blues

Glendinning gives Ards win over Sky Blues

  • From the section Irish

A first-half strike from Reece Glendinning secured a 1-0 victory for Ards in their Premiership game against Ballymena United in Bangor.

The goal was a family affair with Glendinning's shot creeping through the arms of brother Ross in the United goal.

The Sky Blues had a number of penalty appeals turned down while striker Matthew Shevlin hit the post late in the game.



  
