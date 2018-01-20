BBC Sport - Man City 3-1 Newcastle: Guardiola pleased City recovered from Liverpool defeat
Guardiola delighted after return to winning ways
Pep Guardiola says it was important for Manchester City to get back to winning ways against Newcastle as Sergio Aguero's hat-trick restored their 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League.
