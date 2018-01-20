Real Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna

Zinedine Zidane won a record five trophies with Real Madrid in 2017

Zinedine Zidane says he will "never quit" as Real Madrid boss despite the Spanish giants' stuttering form.

Real have won just two of their last six games in all competitions with both victories coming in the Copa del Rey.

Zidane's side have dropped to fifth in La Liga and are 19 points behind leaders Barcelona, although they have a game in hand.

"I don't think about negative things, only positive," said Zidane, whose side host Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

"We will find positive things. I'm never going to throw in the towel.

"I'm going to continue fighting as I've always shown and I'm not going to quit ever."

'BBC' all available for Real

Zidane will be able to call upon Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema against Deportivo.

The trio have rarely been available to play together due to either injury or suspension.

"The three of them are going to be with us, but I'm not going to say who will play," added Zidane.

"I'm very happy to be able to count on these three great players, they offer a lot to the team."

No move for Neymar?

Neymar has scored 24 goals in 23 appearances for PSG this season

Neymar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and while Zidane spoke of his admiration for the Brazil international, he played down suggestions the former Barcelona forward could be on his way to the club.

Neymar joined French side Paris St-Germain last August for a world-record £200m.

"I won't speak about players who aren't mine," he said.