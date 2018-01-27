Chelsea v Newcastle United

Courtois has kept 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this season

Chelsea will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (ankle) and striker Alvaro Morata (back) for their FA Cup fourth-round meeting with Newcastle.

Midfielder Willian is out with a hamstring injury, but Cesc Fabregas may return from a similar problem.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez intends to rotate his side ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Burnley.

Centre-half Florian Lejeune is still a doubt having not played since 16 December with a foot injury.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on possible moves in the transfer market: "I am the coach, and my task is to try to do the best for this club and try to improve my players for this club.

"As I have said before, and I am repeating every three days, I will be very happy to continue working with my players, and I will be very happy if there are some new players. My mind doesn't change after only three days.

"The players are happy [with the packed fixture list] because they want to play, and they want to play every game. In this case it's more difficult for the coach, because the players love to play and not have training sessions."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "Every game is important, but obviously we know how massive it is to stay in the Premier League, because of all the money around and then you can improve your team if you have more money.

It's a win-win situation if you stay in the Premier League, so that is something we have to consider.

But at the same time, if we can use the squad, we will try to do our best.

We will use some players that were maybe not playing, and obviously some that were. I need to find this balance between players with match fitness and players who are not playing too much."

MATCH FACTS