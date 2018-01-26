Cardiff City v Manchester City

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Vincent Kompany may return for Manchester City this weekend.

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff City's on-loan midfielder Yanic Wildschut is cup-tied for Sunday's tie against Manchester City.

Long-term absentees Aron Gunnarson, Danny Ward, Craig Bryson and Matthew Connolly also miss out.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has recovered from a head injury sustained in midweek.

Vincent Kompany may return to the starting line up, but Phil Foden, Benjamin Mendy, Gabriel Jesus and Fabian Delph all remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "For all their obvious differences, Neil Warnock and Pep Guardiola have one inescapable thing in common - they both get the absolute best from their squad of players.

"That's clear to everyone with Manchester City, but the majority watching won't be as familiar with Cardiff.

"Third in the Championship, they're responding superbly to the 'Warnock way', which on the surface seems a world away from Guardiola's.

"The Bluebirds' boss will love everything about this tie, with his excitement apparent as soon as Mansfield had been beaten in a third-round replay attended by Guardiola.

"There'll be long balls, battles a plenty and a full Cardiff City Stadium.

"Warnock's right. Aside from the game itself, Cardiff can't lose."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on Manchester City: "They're lovely to watch. When you can buy the best players in the world, it doesn't necessarily mean you're going to be successful. Pep is improving his team each year.

"My favourite player in the country is David Silva, has been for years. I've always loved his attitude and ability to change a game.

"It's an experience to play against these lads. It's our cup final and we're going to do the best we can on Sunday."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "They are third in the Championship. We are playing away. It will be tough.

"We know exactly how complicated the game will be. Last season against Huddersfield, we needed a replay. It's a team on top form. Tall team, set pieces, aggressive one against one.

"We have to defend high because if we defend the box they are so strong."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City will win this tie but I think Cardiff will give them a real game because they are strong physically and they will get into Pep Guardiola's players.

The Bluebirds are a typical Neil Warnock side and they are not going to lie down.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Copa90 presenters Poet and Vuj

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff last met Manchester City in the FA Cup in January 1994, when they knocked out their top-flight opponents as a third-tier side.

The Bluebirds won their first ever Premier League game in this fixture back in 2013, with two goals from Frazier Campbell.

This will be the 50th meeting between these two sides. Manchester City lead by 20 wins to Cardiff's nine, with 20 draws.

Cardiff City

Cardiff have won just one of their previous seven home games in the FA Cup, beating Colchester United 3-1 in January 2015.

After a run of four successive defeats, Cardiff City are now unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions (W2, D2).

They have the second best home record in the Championship, with nine wins and just two defeats from 14 games.

The Bluebirds have made the fewest passes of any team in the Championship this season, and also have the lowest passing accuracy percentage of 61.4%.

They average just 43% possession in Championship matches.

Manchester City