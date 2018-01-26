Ross County v Rangers

County lost 3-1 at home to Rangers earlier this season

Ross County hope striker Craig Curran recovers from illness for Sunday's visit of Rangers.

Andrew Davies and Greg Tansey are injury doubts, while Jamie Lindsay and Sean Kelly remain out.

Greg Docherty could debut for Rangers, who have Bruno Alves, Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie, Kenny Miller, Jordan Rossiter and Lee Wallace out.

Danny Wilson will not feature as he considers a move to Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids.

MATCH FACTS

Ross County are yet to beat Rangers in their eight meetings so far but drew three times with them last season.

The Staggies are currently winless in 10 league games, failing to find the net in half of those fixtures.

After losing two league games on the bounce in December, Rangers are now unbeaten in three, keeping a clean sheet in each of those games.

County have conceded more headed goals (11) than any other side in the Scottish Premiership and Rangers have scored more headed goals than any other side in the division (10).

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Ross County manager Owen Coyle: "We need to be ready for Sunday, it is a huge game against Glasgow Rangers.

"We are back at home. Six of our last nine games have been away from home so it is nice to be back at home and we will look to get that winning feeling.

"The atmosphere will be great. The fans that have travelled long and hard, I can only thank them for that level of support because it has been outstanding.

"What we want to do is start rewarding them with a smile on their faces and the only way to do that is by winning games."

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "[Greg Docherty] adds physicality, a bit of legs, the ability to get box-to-box, he's technically proficient, he has a range of passing.

"We're just going to try to give him the stage to get as far as he can in the game.

"I'm sure he is going to do everything he possibly can to get himself the best chance."