Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Birmingham City Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
B'ham City Ladies
- 29Hampton
- 4Carter
- 3Sargeant
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 26Ladd
- 13Ewers
- 17Williams
- 27Quinn
- 9White
- 15Wellings
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 7Ayisi
- 8Mayling
- 12Stringer
- 14Follis
- 19Westwood
- 28Stenson
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 3Burridge
- 5Cousins
- 6Green
- 8Jones
- 9Heatherson
- 15Hignett
- 16Jackson
- 18Pusey
- 27Aldridge
- 28Evans
Substitutes
- 2Evans
- 7Sawyer
- 11Lawrence
- 13Howard
- 14Miles
- 24Robinson
- 25Buxton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel Hignett (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 3, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Carter.
Second Half
Second Half begins Birmingham City Ladies 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 0.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 2, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Ladies) with an attempt from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Aoife Mannion.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Bow Jackson.
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies).
Kayleigh Green (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies).
Kelly Aldridge (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Birmingham City Ladies).
Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Jessie Jones.
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies.
Attempt saved. Meaghan Sargeant (Birmingham City Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Bow Jackson.
Attempt saved. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Charlie Wellings (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Bow Jackson.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 1, Yeovil Town Ladies 0. Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Ladies) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Rachel Hignett (Yeovil Town Ladies) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Foul by Ella Pusey (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Match report to follow.