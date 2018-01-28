Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies0Man City Women1

Sunderland Ladies v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Sunderland Ladies

  • 1Laws
  • 14Sharp
  • 4Stewart
  • 6Williams
  • 16PitmanSubstituted forBrownat 43'minutes
  • 5Sjoman
  • 8Lipka
  • 20Bruinenberg
  • 11Wyne
  • 28Galloway
  • 17Joice

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 18Lambert
  • 31Preuss
  • 32Young
  • 37Staniforth

Man City Women

  • 1Bardsley
  • 23McManus
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Scott
  • 24Walsh
  • 11Christiansen
  • 22Emslie
  • 10Nadim
  • 17Parris

Substitutes

  • 7Lawley
  • 12Stanway
  • 15Spetsmark
  • 16Ross
  • 18Toone
  • 19Jans
  • 26Roebuck

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderland LadiesAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 1.

Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).

Danielle Brown (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland Ladies. Danielle Brown replaces Rachel Pitman.

Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Claire Emslie (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ellie Stewart (Sunderland Ladies).

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Manchester City Women 1. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isobel Christiansen.

Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies).

Foul by Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women).

(Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

(Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachel Pitman (Sunderland Ladies).

Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Abbey Joice (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt saved. Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women).

Rachel Pitman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Nadia Nadim (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies).

Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).

Attempt saved. Dominique Bruinenberg (Sunderland Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies).

Demi Stokes (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rachel Pitman (Sunderland Ladies).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women77002571821
2Chelsea Ladies76102542119
3Liverpool Ladies75021751215
4Arsenal Women73221311211
5B'ham City Ladies83141213-110
6Reading Women7232141049
7Sunderland Ladies8305719-129
8Bristol City Women8215421-177
9Everton Ladies82061113-26
10Yeovil Town Ladies7007025-250
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

