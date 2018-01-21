Marco Silva: Watford blame Everton as they sack manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Silva's final MOTD interview

Watford have sacked manager Marco Silva, blaming Everton's approach for the Portuguese in November as the "catalyst for this decision".

The Hornets have won one of their last 11 Premier League games and are 10th in the table, five points above relegation after Saturday's 2-0 loss at Leicester.

In a statement, Watford said they were "convinced" that 40-year-old Silva's appointment in May "was the right one" and, without "the unwarranted approach" they would have "continued to prosper under his leadership".

The statement added: "This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly.

"The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford has been jeopardised."

Silva has become the eighth Premier League manager to lose his job this season following changes at Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City, Stoke, Swansea, West Brom and West Ham.

Prior to Everton's approach for Silva, Watford had won four, drawn three and lost four from 11 league games.

Since then the Vicarage Road club has won three, drawn two and lost eight of 13 top-flight outings.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watford 2-0 West Ham 'Everton speculation 'not a problem' - Silva

What happened around Everton's approach for Silva?

Everton were understood to be willing to pay about £10m in compensation for Silva, who signed a two-year contract with Watford in the summer after leaving relegated Hull City at the end of last season.

At the time, Silva declined to pledge his long-term future to Watford both before and after the home win against West Ham United on 19 November - but the Hornets still made it clear they were unwilling to release

At the time of the approach by Everton, Silva said: "I don't want to talk about Everton. It's not where I work.

"It's a big club, nothing more."

He later said that the speculation was "not a problem" for him and that "this type of interest in players and coaches happens but it is not fair to question our commitment".

Should Watford blame Everton?

Silva record before and after Everton approach Games Wins Draws Losses Goals for Goals against Win % Source: Opta Before 11 4 3 4 17 21 36% After 13 3 2 8 16 23 23%

Silva in stats