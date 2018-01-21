BBC Sport - Southampton 1-1 Tottenham: Tottenham's performance wasn't great - Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham's performance wasn't great - Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino says his side "made a lot of mistakes" after they missed the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool with a 1-1 draw at Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-1 Tottenham
