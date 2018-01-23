Premier League stats: Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jamie Vardy, Kevin Keegan

Media playback is not supported on this device Mourinho & Wenger on Sanchez latest

Who is getting the better player?

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is has joined Manchester United and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heading the other way in a swap.

Looking at Premier League data since Sanchez arrived at the Gunners in 2014, and Mkhitaryan joined United in 2016, the former scores with more regularity while the latter delivers assists at a quicker rate.

But what else do the stats tell us? And how do Sanchez and Mkhitaryan compare to players already at the two clubs?

First, let's take a look at the goalscoring stats.

Shooting accuracy Shot conversion rate Mins per goal Sanchez 57.45% 21.28% 169 Mkhitaryan 58.33% 13.89% 456

Sanchez's goal-to-game ratio is far better than Mkhitaryan's - but the Armenia international edges ahead in shooting accuracy.

He actually gets more shots on target than Sanchez, but the Chile forward converts more of his attempts into goals.

Sanchez wins this one, then.

But when it comes to providing chances and combining with team-mates in attack, it is a difference picture - albeit not drastically so.

Passing accuracy in final third Mins per chance created Mins per assist Sanchez 69.33% 37.2 405 Mkhitaryan 78.15% 40 380

We can see Mkhitaryan has been assisting goals at a quicker rate than Sanchez.

But we should also consider that, even if Mkhitaryan beats him on that one, Sanchez is still a more prolific creator of chances - and sometimes it's not your fault if your team-mate misses.

So, how about what both teams have got already?

Here are the same stats we've looked at so far applied to Arsenal and Manchester United's seasons to date.

We've compared attacking players with a minimum of 10 league appearances, sorted alphabetically.

Manchester United

Shooting accuracy Shot conversion rate Mins per goal Jesse Lingard 58.33% 29.2% 154.9 Anthony Martial 63.64% 40.9% 120.6 Juan Mata 56.25% 18.7% 445.6 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 50% 10% 931 Paul Pogba 35.71% 10.7% 408 Marcus Rashford 51.72% 13.8% 327.2

Bonus stat - Martial's shot conversion rate of 40.9% is the highest of any forward in the Premier League this season - followed by Huddersfield's Laurent Depoitre (38.46%) and Everton duo Wayne Rooney (37.04%) and Oumar Niasse (35.29%).

Passing accuracy in final third Mins per chance created Mins per assist Jesse Lingard 82.91% 57 271 Anthony Martial 76.36% 43.4 155.1 Juan Mata 79.23% 40.5 445.6 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 76.1% 33.25 186.2 Paul Pogba 75.38% 40.8 136 Marcus Rashford 66.04% 68.9 261.8

Arsenal

Shooting accuracy Shot conversion rate Mins per goal Olivier Giroud 42.86% 28.57% 90 Alex Iwobi 69.57% 8.7% 465 Alexandre Lacazette 72.5% 22.5% 189.5 Mesut Ozil 47.62% 19.05% 383.5 Alexis Sanchez 56.52% 15.22% 215.3 Danny Welbeck 58.33% 25% 234.6

It is worth noting that Giroud has only started one of his 15 Premier League appearances this season - his four goals have come in 270 minutes off the bench.

Passing accuracy in final third Mins per chance created Mins per assist Olivier Giroud 61.76% 51.4 0 assists Alex Iwobi 81.23% 44.3 465 Alexandre Lacazette 67.88% 74.2 568.6 Mesut Ozil 82.61% 23.9 255.6 Alexis Sanchez 66.1% 29.5 502.3 Danny Welbeck 77.24% 78.2 704

So there you have it.

Each team already has players who look more impressive on paper - which is perhaps another reason why the transfer could be good for both clubs.

Vardy's penalty party

Jamie Vardy was brought down in the box by Watford's Molla Wague - and the England striker converted

No player has won more Premier League penalties than Jamie Vardy since the Leicester striker arrived in England's top flight in August 2014.

In fact, he's close to the record - only one player has won more spot-kicks in the time since statisticians Opta began collecting data on tumbles in the box in the 2003-04 season.

That is former Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham and England striker Andy Johnson - who earned 14 Premier League penalties. Johnson made his top-flight debut in 2004 and retired in 2015.

Most penalties won in Premier League since 2003-04 Andy Johnson 14 Jamie Vardy 13 Luis Suarez 13 Gabriel Agbonlahor 13 Raheem Sterling 12 Ashley Young 12 Peter Crouch 11 Darren Bent 11 Aaron Lennon 10 David Silva 10

Vardy was awarded a spot-kick for the third time this season as Leicester beat Watford 2-0 on Saturday - and a few hours later Raheem Sterling moved on to four penalties won as Manchester City beat Newcastle 3-1.

That puts Sterling top of the rankings this term - and, as you can see from the table above, he might yet rival Vardy for the overall crown, too.

Most penalties won this Premier League season Raheem Sterling 4 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 3 Jamie Vardy 3 Wilfried Zaha 3 Aaron Ramsey 2 Glenn Murray 2 Aaron Lennon 2 Richarlison 2

Guardiola's Keegan moment?

"When you do that with footballers like he said about Leeds, and when you do things like that about a man like Stuart Pearce...."

Know what's coming next? Kevin Keegan's 1996 quote was voted the most memorable of the Premier League era in 2012, its 20th anniversary year.

Keegan resigned as Newcastle boss in January 1997 - eight months after his side blew the league title

His rant came after then-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson claimed Newcastle had it easy, saying teams weren't trying hard enough against Keegan's Newcastle side.

"I've kept really quiet but I'll tell you something, he went down in my estimations when he said that. We have not resorted to that. You can tell him now, we're still fighting for this title and he's got to go to Middlesbrough and get something," Keegan continued.

"And I'll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them. Love it."

On 20 January 1996, Newcastle were 12 points clear after 24 matches, albeit having played a game more than their rivals - but they went on to lose the title to United.

And on 20 January 2018? After 24 matches, Manchester City were 12 points clear of their Old Trafford neighbours...

Willian just keeps going

The Premier League player with the highest number of current consecutive appearances is Chelsea midfielder Willian - he featured for a 50th successive time as they beat Brighton 4-0 on Saturday.

How does that compare to the rest of the league?

Well, there are a few players who are not too far behind...

Consecutive appearances Willian (Chelsea) 50 Alfie Mawson (Swansea) 48 Eric Dier (Tottenham) 46 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester) 40 Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) 39

But all of the current crop have got a long way to go before they can think about breaking into the all-time top five. Former Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder Frank Lampard leads the way...

Consecutive appearances Frank Lampard (Chelsea) 164 Matt Holland (Charlton) 115 Wayne Bridge (Southampton) 113 Darren Fletcher (Stoke) 112 Alan Shearer (Blackburn) 108

Dave continues to save

David de Gea picked up his fifth clean sheet in a row in Saturday's win at Turf Moor

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea kept a 14th clean sheet of the league season in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Burnley.

That is more than any other goalkeeper in Europe's 'top five' leagues (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and England).

There is only one Englishman who figures close to the top of the rankings - Burnley stopper Nick Pope.