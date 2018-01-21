Tunisia to play World Cup warm-up game against Costa Rica

Nabil Maaloul's Tunisia qualified for Russia 2018 from a tough group which included DR Congo, Guinea and Libya.

Tunisia confirmed they will play Costa Rica in France in a friendly on 27 March as both nations prepare for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

It is the first time the two countries will have met at international level.

Coach Nabil Maaloul sees the fixture as key to getting his Tunisia squad into shape before their opening World Cup match against England on 18 June.

Tunisia will face Costa Rica's neighbours Panama in their final group game, with Belgium completing Group G.

The North Africans' match against England will be the second World Cup meeting between the two countries after they lost the first 2-0 to the Three Lions at France '98.

Tunisia, who are returning to the World Cup finals after a 12-year absence, hope to conclude talks over another warm-up match against 2010 world champions Spain in June.

The country's Football Federation (FTF) officials were keen to finalise a highly publicised friendly with World Cup-bound Portugal in March, but that game has been discarded due to stalled talks.

Campaigners at three successive Fifa World Cups between 1998 and 2006, the 2004 African Champions missed the tournaments in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil 2014.

Tunisia topped a tricky qualifying group containing DR Congo, Guinea and Libya to seal their place in Russia.