Irish Premiership: Dungannon sign striker Hughes from Cliftonville

Daniel Hughes is expecting more game time with Dungannon after his spell at Solitude

Dungannon Swifts have bolstered their attacking options by signing forward Daniel Hughes from Cliftonville on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year-old former Warrenpoint Town player departs Solitude after two years with the Reds.

"A big attraction for me was the way Rodney (McAree) sets up his team and how they want to play," said Hughes.

"Another main factor for making the move to Stangmore Park was to get game time."

"I wasn't getting enough of that at Cliftonville and Rodney offered me the opportunity to play for his team and get a lot more game time," Hughes told the club website.

"Dungannon is a club which is very family orientated, something that I was used to at my time with Warrenpoint Town and I loved that, so that is also a big plus."

Swifts boss McAree believes will be a goalscoring success with Dungannon, who lie eighth in the Irish Premiership.

"I am thrilled we have been able to secure the signature of Daniel Hughes until June 2020," he said.

"We have been actively looking for a striker and I am delighted as I know we have got the best possible player to come in to fill this position.

"He is a goalscorer and the kind of player we really have been missing. I really am looking forward to working with him and I'm so happy he has chosen Dungannon Swifts as his new club."