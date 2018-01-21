Scottish Cup: Hearts' Craig Levein thrilled to end winless run against Hibs

Craig Levein and Christophe Berra celebrated at Tynecastle

Hearts manager Craig Levein expressed his relief at winning their first Edinburgh derby in 10 attempts to reach the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Don Cowie's touch rebounded off Hibs midfielder John McGinn then back into the net to give the home side victory.

But Levein insisted that was just reward for the performance.

"The strain was beginning to build the more often that you don't win a match in this derby," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Having been on the other side of it, we didn't get beat in 22. You get up to double figures, the pressure builds.

"It was really important that we took advantage of the home tie and we won the game. We deserved to win the game.

"I love this fixture. I love this football club. When things aren't going well, I feel it, so it was great today to get the win."

Hearts striker Steven Naismith was narrowly off-target with an early opportunity

Levein, whose side have now not conceded a goal in their last seven matches, was impressed with the contribution of new recruits Steven Naismith and Demetri Mitchell.

Both players came close to a debut goal, with Mitchell denied by an outstanding stop from goalkeeper Ofir Marciano.

"When you consider Steven Naismith hasn't played a competitive game since the summer," Levein said of the on-loan Norwich City forward. "Demi has only played one competitive match in his life.

"The addition of Steven Naismith will help in respect of another senior player who is serious about his football, who joined here recognising that part of the role was to help develop young players. He bought into that completely.

"Arnaud Djoum has been out injured for a long, long spell. We had a 16 year old holding the middle of the field as well.

"There were a lot of things that made this difficult for us.

"The players were magnificent. Overall, we deserved to win the match.

Don Cowie gets a vital touch to score the winner against Hibernian

Hearts will now face either Albion Rovers or St Johnstone, with their postponed fixture due to be played on Tuesday evening.

Hibs had beaten Hearts in replays after draws at Tynecastle in the last two seasons and head coach Neil Lennon thought they were unlucky not to force another tie back to Easter Road.

"You've got to be philosophical about it," he said. "I don't think there was much in the game, as I expected.

"Both teams missed good chances early on and then Hearts maybe had the upper hand, but we had another good chance just before they got the corner for the goal.

"We were unlucky and it's a very difficult pitch to play football on and it suits Hears more than us, but we've adapted fairly well.

"I would like to congratulate my players because it is a hell of a derby run they have been on and to lose it so closely speaks volumes for their determination.

"We can't win every game, but we'll come again although it is a major disappointment to go out the cup."