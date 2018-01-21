Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City to confirm new deal for Belgian

Kevin de Bruyne is joint top of the Premier League's assist leaders this season, alongside team-mate Leroy Sane

Manchester City are set to confirm midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has signed a lucrative long-term contract extension.

The 26-year-old Belgium playmaker's current deal is not due to expire until 2021.

However, the former Chelsea player's outstanding form since arriving from Wolfsburg for a then club-record £55m has prompted City to extend De Bruyne's stay at Etihad Stadium.

It is anticipated De Bruyne's new deal will keep him at the club until 2024.

De Bruyne, who joined Chelsea in 2012 from Genk but made only three first-team appearances before leaving for Wolfsburg in 2014, has been outstanding in City's quest for all four trophies this season.

In the Premier League alone he has scored six goals and got 10 assists, with the latter figure being matched only by City team-mate Leroy Sane.

De Bruyne's form has led to him being made odds-on favourite to be named PFA Player of the Year this season.