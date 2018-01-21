Claire Emslie: Scotland can take positives despite Norway defeat

Manchester City striker Claire Emslie is among the new faces in Scotland's squad

Scotland striker Claire Emslie says the squad can take a lot from their training camp in La Manga despite losing 3-0 to Norway on Friday.

Isabell Herlovsen's first-half double and a Maria Thorisdottir header ensured that Shelley Kerr suffered her first defeat as head coach.

But, ahead of Monday's friendly against Russia, Emslie feels there are still plenty of positives.

"It was a disappointing result, but we tried new things," she said.

"Sophie (Howard) got her first start. It was good to have Jo Love as captain.

"We're still a fresh new group and we're still learning.

"We had spells where we kept the ball, we shifted them and created some chances.

"It was a good test against a good team."

Scotland are one of a number of sides training in the south of Spain, with England and Netherlands players both in the stands as spectators on Friday.

"It's been really good," said Emslie of their warm-weather training camp.

"We've talked about different styles and how we want to play - and what identity we want to have as a team.

"It's good to have these friendlies against tough opposition. We've got World Cup qualifiers coming up against Switzerland, so it's been a really good camp and prep for that."

It was an experimental side against Norway, with Kerr making five changes from October's 5-0 win over Albania in the absence through injury of key players such as Kim Little and captain Rachel Corsie.

Manchester City forward Emslie is one of the fresh faces who have began to make their mark post-Euro 2017.

The 24-year-old was Scotland's main threat on Friday, although she was disappointed not to have got on the scoresheet.

"I thought I could have scored," she explained.

"I think I had about three good chances where I could have hit the ball better, so I'm a bit disappointed with that.

"It's good to be playing and getting more experience with the girls.

"I've only had a few games, so I'm still pretty fresh, but I'm just learning to develop and gel with the players around me each game."

Meanwhile, Scotland head coach Kerr revealed that Hibernian captain Joelle Murray is an injury doubt for the start of the Scottish Women's Premier League season after having to watch from the stands with her foot in plaster.

"She's got a potential stress-related injury on her foot," she said.

"It's just a precaution. We're just trying to offload her at the moment.

"She came into the camp with that, but certainly we're just trying to look after her welfare."