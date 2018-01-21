German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich4Werder Bremen2

Bayern Munich 4-2 Werder Bremen

Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich have never lost a game in which Thomas Muller has scored

Thomas Muller scored twice to reach 100 Bundesliga goals as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Werder Bremen and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Muller volleyed home in the first half to cancel out Jerome Gondorf's opener.

Robert Lewandowski headed Bayern into the lead but Niklas Sule's own goal made it 2-2.

Another Lewandowski header restored Bayern's advantage before Muller's neat finish wrapped up the win.

Bayern, who have won six league games in a row, are 16 points clear.

Muller, whose 100th league goal came in his 272nd appearance, said of his landmark: "It's always nice to score. I didn't plan on doing it today, but I knew I was close.

"We aren't yet playing like we want to."

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 17Boateng
  • 4Süle
  • 14Bernat
  • 8Javi MartínezSubstituted forVidalat 58'minutes
  • 10RobbenSubstituted forComanat 58'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 7Ribéry
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forWagnerat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 13Rafinha
  • 19Rudy
  • 22Starke
  • 23Vidal
  • 24Tolisso
  • 29Coman

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 4BauerBooked at 5minsSubstituted forGebre Selassieat 45'minutes
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 18Moisander
  • 5Augustinsson
  • 35Eggestein
  • 44BargfredeBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBelfodilat 80'minutes
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 6Delaney
  • 8GondorfSubstituted forKainzat 73'minutes
  • 10Kruse

Substitutes

  • 7Kainz
  • 9Jóhannsson
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 26Sané
  • 29Belfodil
  • 33Drobny
  • 36Jacobsen
Referee:
Dr. Robert Kampka
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, SV Werder Bremen 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, SV Werder Bremen 2.

Attempt missed. Zlatko Junuzovic (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Florian Kainz.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Arturo Vidal is caught offside.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ishak Belfodil (SV Werder Bremen).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Arturo Vidal tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 4, SV Werder Bremen 2. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a through ball.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Moisander.

Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen).

Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).

Thomas Delaney (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ishak Belfodil (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Ishak Belfodil replaces Philipp Bargfrede.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.

Attempt saved. Zlatko Junuzovic (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson.

Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Max Kruse is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Robert Lewandowski.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, SV Werder Bremen 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

Goal!

Own Goal by Niklas Süle, FC Bayern München. FC Bayern München 2, SV Werder Bremen 2.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen).

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Florian Kainz replaces Jérôme Gondorf.

Foul by James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München).

Zlatko Junuzovic (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).

Booking

Philipp Bargfrede (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Philipp Bargfrede (SV Werder Bremen).

Attempt missed. Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Zlatko Junuzovic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Sven Ulreich.

Attempt saved. Max Kruse (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Zlatko Junuzovic.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich19152244143047
2B Leverkusen1987439271231
3Schalke198743025531
4RB Leipzig199463128331
5B Mgladbach199463030031
6B Dortmund1986540251530
7Frankfurt198652420430
8Augsburg197662825327
9Hoffenheim197662927227
10Hannover197662829-127
11Hertha Berlin196762727025
12Freiburg195862033-1323
13Wolfsburg1931152224-220
14Stuttgart1962111624-820
15Mainz195592433-920
16Werder Bremen193791625-916
17Hamburg1943121528-1315
18Köln1933131433-1912
View full German Bundesliga table

