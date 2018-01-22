Kilmarnock: Lee Erwin's improved attitude praised by manager Steve Clarke

Kilmarnock's Lee Erwin scored the winner against Ross County

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has praised the improved attitude of Lee Erwin after the substitute striker scored the winner against Ross County.

The 23-year-old had not scored since August but has impressed his manager during the top-flight's winter break.

"He has obviously gone away and reassessed himself and come back and shown his qualities in training," said Clarke after the Scottish Cup win.

"That's what I told him before I put him on."

Erwin won a transfer to Leeds United in 2015 after emerging impressively from Motherwell's youth ranks into the Scottish Premiership club's first team.

But, following loans to Bury and Oldham Athletic, he was released in the summer and was signed by then Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch.

All but eight of his 22 appearances for the Ayrshire club have come from the bench, but he made an impact in Saturday's fourth-round tie as he netted from the spot after his side were awarded a controversial 88th-minute penalty that led to County midfielder Tim Chow being sent off.

They will now host Highland League side Brora Rangers in the fifth round.

"I'm delighted for him," Clarke said. "He has been working really well since we came back from the winter break.

"We have had a couple of good weeks' training and Lee has shown up really well.

"So hopefully that will kick-start the second half of the season for Lee and he will do better second half of the season than he did first half."