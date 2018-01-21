Match ends, FC Schalke 04 1, Hannover 96 1.
FC Schalke 04 v Hannover 96
Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka received a hostile reception from his own fans in his first game since it was announced he will join Bayern Munich.
The 22-year-old, a reported target for Liverpool, will move to the Bundesliga leaders for free in the summer.
Schalke fans jeered the Germany player before Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Hannover, while banners were displayed.
One read: 'Neither money or titles are worth more than our club. If you do not appreciate that, you can go now'.
Goretzka joined Schalke from VfL Bochum in 2013 and has scored 19 goals in 130 games for the club.
His move to Bayern was confirmed on Friday, with Goretzka promising to help Schalke finish in the top four this season and earn a Champions League place before he leaves.
But Schalke chairman Clemens Toennies said the team's prospects could be improved if Goretzka did not play for the remainder of the campaign.
"I hope he will play a second-half to the season of his life," Toennies told Sky Sports News.
"However, if it is better for the team, then it could also be the case that Leon Goretzka sits until the end of the season in the stands."
Schalke are currently third in the Bundesliga.
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 20Kehrer
- 29NaldoBooked at 81mins
- 5Nastasic
- 7Meyer
- 28SchöpfBooked at 58mins
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forMcKennieat 63'minutesSubstituted forStambouliat 83'minutes
- 25Harit
- 24Oczipka
- 19Burgstaller
- 22PjacaSubstituted forEmboloat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McKennie
- 9Di Santo
- 11Konoplyanka
- 17Stambouli
- 32Tekpetey
- 35Nübel
- 36Embolo
Hannover
- 1Tschauner
- 25Sorg
- 20Sané
- 31Anton
- 4KorbBooked at 10minsSubstituted forHarnikat 69'minutes
- 27SchweglerSubstituted forKaramanat 80'minutes
- 18Fossum
- 22OstrzolekSubstituted forBenschopat 85'minutes
- 11Klaus
- 13Bebou
- 24Füllkrug
Substitutes
- 2Elez
- 6Bakalorz
- 14Harnik
- 19Hübner
- 23Esser
- 26Karaman
- 35Benschop
- Referee:
- Martin Petersen
- Attendance:
- 60,650
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 1, Hannover 96 1.
Foul by Iver Fossum (Hannover 96).
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kenan Karaman (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Martin Harnik (Hannover 96) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Niclas Füllkrug.
Salif Sané (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, Hannover 96 1. Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover 96) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Charlison Benschop replaces Matthias Ostrzolek.
Philipp Tschauner (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt saved. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Stambouli with a through ball.
Foul by Matthias Ostrzolek (Hannover 96).
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Benjamin Stambouli replaces Weston McKennie because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.
Booking
Naldo (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ihlas Bebou (Hannover 96) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Naldo (FC Schalke 04).
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Kenan Karaman replaces Pirmin Schwegler.
Corner, Hannover 96. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Offside, Hannover 96. Pirmin Schwegler tries a through ball, but Salif Sané is caught offside.
Ihlas Bebou (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Matthias Ostrzolek (Hannover 96).
Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Martin Harnik (Hannover 96) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ihlas Bebou with a cross.
Attempt saved. Felix Klaus (Hannover 96) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ihlas Bebou (Hannover 96) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Harnik.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Martin Harnik replaces Julian Korb.
Waldemar Anton (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Oliver Sorg (Hannover 96).
Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Weston McKennie replaces Leon Goretzka.
Ihlas Bebou (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (FC Schalke 04).