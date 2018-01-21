Real Betis 0-5 Barcelona

Lionel Messi (left) has scored 19 goals in La Liga this season

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored twice as Barcelona thumped Real Betis to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

The visitors scored all five goals in a dominant second-half performance to extend their unbeaten league record.

Ivan Rakitic slotted in the opener before Messi hammered in a second soon after from the edge of the box.

Suarez's volley made it 3-0 before Messi's clinical strike and a curled effort from the Uruguay forward.

The former Liverpool striker's brace moves Suarez onto 100 La Liga goals in just 114 matches.

Messi, meanwhile, is the top scorer in the Spanish top flight with 19 goals from 20 games.