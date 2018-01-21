Match ends, Real Betis 0, Barcelona 5.
Real Betis 0-5 Barcelona
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored twice as Barcelona thumped Real Betis to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.
The visitors scored all five goals in a dominant second-half performance to extend their unbeaten league record.
Ivan Rakitic slotted in the opener before Messi hammered in a second soon after from the edge of the box.
Suarez's volley made it 3-0 before Messi's clinical strike and a curled effort from the Uruguay forward.
The former Liverpool striker's brace moves Suarez onto 100 La Liga goals in just 114 matches.
Messi, meanwhile, is the top scorer in the Spanish top flight with 19 goals from 20 games.
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 13Adán
- 3Javi GarcíaSubstituted forBoudebouzat 77'minutes
- 23Mandi
- 4FeddalBooked at 67mins
- 27Guerrero Martín
- 6RuizSubstituted forCamarasaat 88'minutes
- 18Guardado
- 14DurmisiBooked at 51mins
- 17Joaquín
- 7LeónSubstituted forCastroat 73'minutes
- 20Tello
Substitutes
- 1Giménez
- 5Amat
- 8Camarasa
- 10Boudebouz
- 21Tosca
- 24Castro
- 29Narváez Solarte
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 25VermaelenSubstituted forUmtitiat 43'minutes
- 18Alba
- 20Sergi
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forDeulofeuat 81'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 21André GomesBooked at 21minsSubstituted forPaulinhoat 65'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9L SuárezBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 13Cillessen
- 15Paulinho
- 16Deulofeu
- 19Digne
- 22Vidal
- 23Umtiti
- 26Aleñá
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 53,426
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 0, Barcelona 5.
Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Tello (Real Betis).
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 5. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Víctor Camarasa replaces Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Zouhair Feddal.
Attempt saved. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riza Durmisi (Real Betis).
Attempt missed. Ryad Boudebouz (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cristian Tello.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Gerard Deulofeu replaces Sergio Busquets.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Francis (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Ryad Boudebouz replaces Javi García.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).
Fabián Ruiz (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Rubén Castro replaces Sergio León.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 3. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.
Booking
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Sergi Roberto is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Paulinho replaces André Gomes.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets with a through ball.
Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but André Gomes is caught offside.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 1. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a through ball.