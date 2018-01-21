Spanish La Liga
Real Betis0Barcelona5

Real Betis 0-5 Barcelona

Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic
Lionel Messi (left) has scored 19 goals in La Liga this season

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored twice as Barcelona thumped Real Betis to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

The visitors scored all five goals in a dominant second-half performance to extend their unbeaten league record.

Ivan Rakitic slotted in the opener before Messi hammered in a second soon after from the edge of the box.

Suarez's volley made it 3-0 before Messi's clinical strike and a curled effort from the Uruguay forward.

The former Liverpool striker's brace moves Suarez onto 100 La Liga goals in just 114 matches.

Messi, meanwhile, is the top scorer in the Spanish top flight with 19 goals from 20 games.

Line-ups

Real Betis

  • 13Adán
  • 3Javi GarcíaSubstituted forBoudebouzat 77'minutes
  • 23Mandi
  • 4FeddalBooked at 67mins
  • 27Guerrero Martín
  • 6RuizSubstituted forCamarasaat 88'minutes
  • 18Guardado
  • 14DurmisiBooked at 51mins
  • 17Joaquín
  • 7LeónSubstituted forCastroat 73'minutes
  • 20Tello

Substitutes

  • 1Giménez
  • 5Amat
  • 8Camarasa
  • 10Boudebouz
  • 21Tosca
  • 24Castro
  • 29Narváez Solarte

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 25VermaelenSubstituted forUmtitiat 43'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 20Sergi
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forDeulofeuat 81'minutes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 21André GomesBooked at 21minsSubstituted forPaulinhoat 65'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9L SuárezBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 13Cillessen
  • 15Paulinho
  • 16Deulofeu
  • 19Digne
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Aleñá
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre
Attendance:
53,426

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Real Betis 0, Barcelona 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Betis 0, Barcelona 5.

Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristian Tello (Real Betis).

Goal!

Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 5. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Víctor Camarasa replaces Fabián Ruiz.

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Paulinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Zouhair Feddal.

Attempt saved. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Riza Durmisi (Real Betis).

Attempt missed. Ryad Boudebouz (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cristian Tello.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Gerard Deulofeu replaces Sergio Busquets.

Goal!

Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Francis (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Ryad Boudebouz replaces Javi García.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).

Fabián Ruiz (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Rubén Castro replaces Sergio León.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

Goal!

Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 3. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.

Booking

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Sergi Roberto is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Paulinho replaces André Gomes.

Goal!

Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets with a through ball.

Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but André Gomes is caught offside.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Goal!

Goal! Real Betis 0, Barcelona 1. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a through ball.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st January 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2017305794854
2Atl Madrid2012712992043
3Valencia20124441212040
4Real Madrid19105439182135
5Villarreal2010462822634
6Sevilla2010282628-232
7Celta Vigo208483528728
8Getafe207672520527
9Girona207672929027
10Eibar198382431-727
11Real Betis208393341-827
12Ath Bilbao206862322126
13Leganés197481719-225
14Espanyol206681625-924
15Real Sociedad206593436-223
16Alavés2061131629-1319
17Levante203981628-1218
18Dep La Coruña2044122244-2216
19Las Palmas2042141647-3114
20Malaga1932141333-2011
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story