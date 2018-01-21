Monday's back pages 21 Jan From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42769973 Read more about sharing. Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United is on the back page of the Mirror Sanchez's move from Arsenal is also on the back page of the Sun The sacking of Watford's Marco Silva and Kyle Edmund's latest Australian Open win feature in the Express The Star also features the departure of Silva from Watford The Guardian looks at the success of Edmund and England's ODI series win Football and success in Australia are also in the Metro The Telegraph leads with under-pressure Mauricio Pellegrino whose Southampton side drew with Spurs on Sunday