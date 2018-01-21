Lyon 2-1 Paris St-Germain

Memphis Depay has scored nine Ligue 1 goals this season

Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay scored a dramatic last-second winner as Lyon beat 10-man Paris St-Germain to move within eight points of the Ligue 1 leaders.

Nabil Fekir put Lyon ahead with an early free-kick but Layvin Kurzawa's stunning volley brought PSG level before the break.

Dani Alves was sent off with 30 minutes left for a foul on Tanguy Ndombele.

And Depay clinched victory for the hosts with a fine long-distance strike.

It was only Ligue 1 leaders PSG's second league defeat of the season and keeps second-place Lyon in the fight for the title.