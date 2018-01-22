Scottish Gossip: Michael O'Neill, Scotland, Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Sunderland are set to make a move for David Bates as Rangers risk losing their central defender on the cheap. (Daily Record)

The SFAfear Michael O'Neill is set to snub the Scotland job. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen are weighing up a bid for Motherwell's Chris Cadden, and also eyeing a transfer window swoop for Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch. (Daily Record)

David Bates impressed after coming on as early substitute for Rangers in their last Old Firm game against Celtic

Bruno Alves will today decide whether he is ready to take a hefty wage cut and leave Rangers to sign for Italian Serie A strugglers Benevento. (Various)

Craig Levein infuriated Neil Lennon by claiming Hearts beating Hibs was the 'natural order'. (Various)

Scotland expect a decision from Michael O'Neill today - with their chances of landing him as national team manager hanging in the balance. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Alfredo Morelos is happy to stay at Rangers, according to his adviser. (Daily Record)

Rangers will demand a fee of around £10m before they consider doing a deal for striker Alfredo Morelos.(Herald)

Kenny McLean will complete a £200,000 move to Norwich today, but the deal will see the midfielderloaned back to Aberdeen for the rest of the season. (Various)

Could Motherwell lose key midfielder Chris Cadden to Aberdeen?

Partick Thistle are set to cap off a productive weekend by completing the signing of Bournemouth defender Baily Cargill today on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Herald)

Hearts' Don Cowie reckons halting their Hibs hoodoo before it hit double figures is an even bigger result than stopping Celtic's invincibles run at 69. (Various)

Paul Hanlon reckons Hibs let themselves down on a day when they should have done more to stop Hearts from loosening their derby stranglehold. (Various)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty admits that he will give thought to handing the captain's armband to new signing Russell Martin while Lee Wallace remains on the sidelines. (Herald)

MK Dons could turn to ex-Hibs boss Alan Stubbs as a replacement for the axed Robbie Neilson. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Aberdeen will be in "strong contention" to host international rugby matches if the Kingsford development is given the go-ahead later this month, the sports governing body has said. (Press and Journal)

Stuart Hogg believes Scotland can 'do some damage' in the forthcoming Six Nations after his return to action with Glasgow. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)