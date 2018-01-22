Yeovil v Man Utd: 'Heartbroken' Otis Khan hopes for red card reprieve

Otis Khan could leave Yeovil as he has been the subject of a "substantial" bid in January

Yeovil's "heartbroken" Otis Khan has begged officials to rescind a red card and save his "boyhood dream" of taking on Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Khan, 22, faces a ban for Friday's game after being sent off last Saturday against Chesterfield for allegedly shoving referee Kevin Johnson.

"I ran towards the referee and upon doing so I tripped and fell towards him making contact," said the midfielder.

The former United trainee said his action "wasn't intentional".

He added on social media: "I am absolutely heartbroken at this time because my dreams of playing against my boyhood team are in doubt.

"It's the worst time of my life at this moment."

United travel to Huish Park for Friday's FA Cup fourth-round tie, which will be screened live on BBC One (kick-off 19:55 GMT).

Yeovil lost Saturday's League Two home match against Chesterfield 2-1 as Kristian Dennis scored a controversial stoppage-time winner.

Khan thought he had been fouled in the build-up to the goal, but Johnson did not award a free-kick.

"I honestly thought the referee was going to blow his whistle [and] that's why I stopped playing," said Khan.

"There was absolutely no intention to make contact with Kevin Johnson.

"Mr Johnson, I am deeply sorry for falling into you, in all my time playing football I have always had the utmost respect for referees and officials."