Pep Clotet: Oxford United sack manager

Pep Clotet led Oxford to 12 wins, 11 draws and 13 defeats in his time in charge

League One club Oxford United have sacked manager Pep Clotet.

The 40-year-old Spaniard, who took over in July, was dismissed following Oxford's 2-1 loss at home to League One's bottom side Bury on Saturday.

The U's have failed to win nine of their past 13 league games, including a 7-0 loss at home to Wigan in December.

"The board has taken the decision after much consideration, and in the best interests of Oxford United FC," a statement read on the club website.

"Pep has worked extremely hard throughout his time at Oxford. The board thanks him for his efforts and wishes him every success for the future."

Clotet's assistant Derek Fazackerley has been put in charge of first-team affairs until a successor is appointed.

More to follow.