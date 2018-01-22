Matt Targett: Fulham sign Southampton left-back on loan

Matt Targett has made 42 appearances for Southampton after coming through the club's academy

Championship side Fulham have signed left-back Matt Targett on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has made only two Premier League appearances for the Saints this season.

Fulham are seventh in the table, one point behind the play-off places.

"One of the main reasons I joined is that the club is in a great place at the moment and results have been fantastic. I can't wait to be a part of that," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.