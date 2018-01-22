Reading: Jaap Stam limits expectations on transfer window spending

Jaap Stam last saw his Reading side win in the Championship on 2 December

Reading manager Jaap Stam will have to make do with limited funds to strengthen his out-of-form squad in the rest of the January transfer window.

Stam saw his Reading side slip to 18th in the Championship on Saturday after a 1-0 home defeat by Brentford.

The Royals are just four points above the relegation zone and without a league win in eight games.

"We haven't got the money now to spend a couple of million pounds on players," Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"We can do something (in the transfer market), but not a lot," he continued. "If you're going to bring players into the squad, you want ones who can make a difference."

Reading have not added any new faces so far this month, but brought in seven new players in the summer in a bid to improve on last season's third-place finish.

Despite his team's worrying position close to the bottom three, Stam urged calm after the Brentford defeat about form and his own position.

"Of course we're worried about what can happen," he said. "But, everybody aware of what we need to do as a club.

"The only thing we can do is work hard as a team and as individuals to get ourselves out of it and step up.

"We need to show what we're better at and by doing that, hopefully we can get back to winning games."