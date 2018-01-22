Lee Hodges: Truro City 'deserved' to be beaten at Whitehawk

Cody Cooke has now scored 11 goals in National League South this season

Truro City boss Lee Hodges says his side deserved to lose to bottom club Whitehawk in National League South.

Despite leading 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Cody Cooke and Tyler Harvey, a second-half own goal from Ben Harding and a Gold Omotayo strike saw the Sussex side win 3-2.

"This is probably one of the first times that we've got what we deserved," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We weren't at it, it was a disappointing performance all round."

The loss left Truro sixth in the sixth tier of English football, but they are now seven points behind leaders Dartford.