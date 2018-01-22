Lee Hodges: Truro City 'deserved' to be beaten at Whitehawk
-
- From the section Football
Truro City boss Lee Hodges says his side deserved to lose to bottom club Whitehawk in National League South.
Despite leading 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Cody Cooke and Tyler Harvey, a second-half own goal from Ben Harding and a Gold Omotayo strike saw the Sussex side win 3-2.
"This is probably one of the first times that we've got what we deserved," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"We weren't at it, it was a disappointing performance all round."
The loss left Truro sixth in the sixth tier of English football, but they are now seven points behind leaders Dartford.