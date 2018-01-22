County Antrim Shield: Crusaders face Ballymena United test in final

Crusaders beat Ballymena 2-1 when the sides met in a league match in December

Toals County Antrim Shield final Venue: Showgrounds, Ballymena Date: Tuesday, 23 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website

Crusaders will aim to secure their first silverware since winning the league title in April 2016 when they face Ballymena United in Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield final.

Stephen Baxter's side are unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions and in the running for five trophies this season.

"We had some tired legs after Saturday and we have four or five others who might need to play," explained Baxter.

"We'll give it our best shot, do our best and try to win the competition."

The Crues have lifted the Shield six times but lost 3-1 to Linfield in last season's's decider at Ballymena Showgrounds, the same venue which will host this year's final.

The north Belfast club have beaten Donegal Celtic 4-0, derby rivals Cliftonville 3-2 and Carrick Rangers 1-0 in the last four but will be without skipper Colin Coates, who serves an automatic one-game ban after being sent-off in Saturday's 3-3 Premiership draw with Coleraine.

Ballymena are also targeting a seventh success in the competition, having beaten Linfield twice in finals in recent years.

The Sky Blues saw off the current league champions on penalties at the Oval in November 2012 and emerged victors on a 3-2 scoreline at Windsor Park two years ago.

The League Cup holders saw off Ards 3-0 in the semi-finals, having beaten Glentoran 1-0 and H&W Welders 3-0 in previous rounds.

"Crusaders will go into the game as massive favourites - Stephen has put together a strong quality squad and there is a renewed hunger about the club after losing out in the league title race this season," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

"It will be a very tough game but it is a challenge we are thoroughly looking forward to."