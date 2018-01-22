Mateusz Klich: Leeds midfielder joins Dutch side FC Utrecht on six-month loan

From the section

Mateusz Klich was Thomas Christiansen's first signing as Leeds head coach

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has joined Dutch side FC Utrecht on loan until the end of the season.

Klich, 27, has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Leeds this season since arriving from FC Twente in June and signing a three-year contract.

The Polish international moves to the Netherlands in search of game time, having started just two league games under head coach Thomas Christiansen.

Utretcht are sixth in the Eredivisie, seven points off fourth place.

