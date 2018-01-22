Former England captain Jimmy Armfield has been described as "a national hero", after his death aged 82.

Armfield, who played a club record 627 times for Blackpool, was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, but did not play in the final.

He went on to manage Bolton and Leeds in a career that also saw him work for the Football Association and BBC Radio.

Professional Footballers' Association chief Gordon Taylor said football "is much diminished with our loss".

Armfield had been receiving treatment for cancer, after the illness returned for a second time in 2016.

