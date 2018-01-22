West Brom: Jonny Evans could leave Baggies for £3m

Jonny Evans joined West Brom from Manchester United for £6m in August 2015

West Brom risk losing captain Jonny Evans for £3m in the summer if they fail to stay in the Premier League.

Evans, 30, is rated at £23m by West Brom and has attracted interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

He still has 18 months of his present deal remaining and has told West Brom he has no wish to sign another.

BBC Sport understands there is a clause in Evans' contract that means he can leave for £3m if West Brom are relegated from the top flight.

The Baggies are currently second bottom, three points from safety and have won once in their last 22 Premier League games.

While no-one at the Hawthorns has any wish to push Evans out of the club, there is an understanding any funds generated by selling the player this month could be used to bring in a forward, which manager Alan Pardew desperately needs.

Only Swansea and Brighton have scored fewer than West Brom's 19 league goals. Jay Rodriguez is their top scorer with four.

Leicester and Everton are also interested in former Manchester United player Evans.

Manchester City are thought to be mulling over a bid, while Arsenal may not follow up their initial interest because of their likely outlay of more than £50m on Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.