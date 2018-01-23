Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle to sleep at stadium for charity

Participants are being asked to raise at least £100 to take part in the 'Big Sleep Out' at the John Smith's Stadium

Chairman Dean Hoyle will spend the night before Huddersfield's match with Swansea on 10 March sleeping in a concourse at the club's stadium.

Hoyle will be joined by Huddersfield supporters and local dignitaries raising money for charities supporting homeless people.

The venture comes after a plea for funding from the Huddersfield Mission for homeless people.

"Homelessness is a very complicated issue," Hoyle said.

"It is not exclusive to people on the street; there are so many who 'sofa-surf' or live in inadequate housing."

Participants are being asked to raise at least £100 to take part in the 'Big Sleep Out' at the John Smith's Stadium, with Hoyle pledging "100% of funds will be used to support local homeless causes".

To support the venture, Huddersfield's club shops in the town will also be selling meal vouchers to be handed out to homeless people, which can be redeemed at the Mission Cafe in Huddersfield.