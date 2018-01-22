Baily Cargill: Partick Thistle sign Bournemouth defender on loan

Baily Cargill only played a handful of first-team games for Bournemouth after coming through the youth ranks

New Partick Thistle defender Baily Cargill says he was sold on a move to the club after they "showed real intent" to sign him from Bournemouth.

The left-sided central defender, 22, has joined the Jags on loan until the end of the season.

Thistle needed a replacement for Jordan Turnbull, whose loan from Coventry was cut short so they could sell him to Northampton Town.

"The gaffer [Alan Archibald] really wanted me," Cargill told BBC Scotland.

Cargill admits he doesn't know too much about Scottish football, but that was part of the appeal of moving north.

"It's new to me," he explained. "I've seen it on the TV but I don't know the ins and outs of it all. I'm looking forward to learning about it and making the most of the experience.

"I like to test myself as a person and a player, so a different environment and a different league, testing myself against different players, it'll be a good experience."

Cargill came through Bournemouth's youth ranks but limited first-team opportunities saw him spend loan spells at Torquay, Coventry and Gillingham in recent seasons.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at League One Fleetwood Town, making 18 appearances.

Cargill trained with his new Jags team-mates on Monday and says he "will be ready" if called upon to face Celtic in the Premiership at Firhill on Tuesday evening.