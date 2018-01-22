Ryan Loft: Tottenham Hotspur striker joins Exeter City on loan

Ryan Loft celebrates scoring a goal in the EFL Trophy
Ryan Loft is yet to start a first-team match for Tottenham Hotspur

Exeter City have signed forward Ryan Loft on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made nine substitute appearances during a loan spell at Stevenage in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

Loft played in all three of Spurs' EFL Trophy games this term, scoring in a 2-2 draw at Luton in August.

Paul Tisdale's Exeter are fifth in League Two, one point below the automatic promotion places.

