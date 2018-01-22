Robinho: Brazil striker to sign for Turkish side Sivasspor

Robinho joined Manchester City from Real Madrid for a then British record fee of £32.5m in the summer of 2008

Brazil striker Robinho is to sign for Turkish side Sivasspor, despite being sentenced to jail in Italy for rape.

Robinho, 33, who maintains his innocence, was found guilty of taking part in the gang rape of a woman in Milan in 2013 and given a nine-year sentence in November.

The ex-Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan player is a free agent after leaving Atletico Mineiro in January.

Sivasspor say they have an "agreement in principle" to sign him.

"The Brazilian striker Robinho, whom we have been seeing for a long time and who we have agreed to in principle, will be in Sivas tomorrow," the Super Lig club said in a statement.

"After the final negotiations, he will sign a formal contract with us."

Robinho is able to sign with a new club as his sentence is suspended while his appeal goes through the Italian legal system.